Killer Kross Addresses Reports That He Requested Release from Impact Wrestling

Killer Kross has addressed PWInsider’s report that he requested his release from Impact Wrestling after they did not give him a new deal with a guaranteed, six-figure salary in an interview with MultiMediaMouth at Starrcast (full interview below).

On reports that he has requested his release from Impact Wrestling: “I’ve chosen not to talk about it, reason being because there have been inaccuracies that are in that article. Quite frankly, I’m very fucking angry that that article has surfaced, and that’s all I’m allowed to say about that. I’m not happy about it.”

On where he ultimately wants to end up: “My end game, to be completely honest with you, is to be financially secure enough to take care of my family and wherever that can happen is exactly where I belong. I’ve been very, very happy being in Impact Wrestling, I’ve been very vocal about that over the last year. I’ve been having a blast. I have a lot of freedoms there that probably wouldn’t be afforded anywhere else. So there’s a level of gratitude there that’s priceless that I never take for granted.”

On his interest in working in Japan: “However, in regards to Japan, I’ve been dying to get there and go there. You can tell by my ring work, outside the character presentation stuff, that I have a lot of Japanese influences.”

