Killer Kross Revealed in Teaser Video to Close Out NXT (Video)

Killer Kross is on his way to NXT, which was confirmed in the latest teaser video to close out tonight’s show. The final segment this week saw a vignette interrupt Triple H, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa, which you can see below. The vignette features close-ups of Kross and fan speculation is that Scarlett Bordeaux provided the voice, as did sound similar to her.

Wrestling Inc reports that according to a fan (take that for what it’s worth), the vignette said in Romanian, “Only the man will win and if you lose, the weaker man is done. Now you’ll all see pain … there’s a very dangerous man coming. The clock ticks at midnight and the end is near.”