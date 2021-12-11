Killer Kross Says Working With Jeff Hardy Was a Career Highlight

Killer Kross has commented on working with Jeff Hardy, calling his work with the WWE alumnus a “career highlight.” As reported, Hardy was released from WWE this week and Kross posted to Twitter in response to a fan who said he’d like to know what Kross was feeling when he faced Hardy, who came out to his “No More Words” theme for the first time for their match.

Kross replied:

“This may surprise a lot of people but honestly- working with Jeff was a career highlight for me. Grew up buying all his shirts, love him as a human being. Had a ton of fun working house shows with him too. Him & I were hoping they’d play that song as he requested it back for fans.”

Kross also said neither he nor Hardy were sure if the song would be played for the entrance, noting that they were “happy they did. He wanted it back for you guys.”

