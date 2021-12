Several more names have been announced for Wrestlecon 2022, including Killer Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux and Chelsea Green. The full list includes:

* Windham Rotunda

* Killer Kross

* Scarlett Bordeaux

* Chelsea Green

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett

* Swoggle

* Brutus Beefcake

* Matt Cardona

* Brian Myers

* Velvet Sky

The event happens in Dallas over Wrestlemania 38 weekend.