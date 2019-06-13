– While Killer Kross’ release request from Impact Wrestling took the headlines, shortly after his request it was reported that Scarlett Bordeaux, Kross’ girlfriend, had also requested her release from the promotion.

In an interview with The Wrestling Perspective, Kross revealed that Bordeaux still lives at home with her mom and that she has to work a side job in order to make ends meet. Kross said that Scarlett’s situation with Impact is “much worse” than what he is currently going through.

In the same interview, Kross detailed why he requested his release from Impact. You can view his comments by clicking here.