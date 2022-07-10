Killer Kross & Scarlett Loved the WWE Environment, Thought They’d Be Lifers There

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux’s WWE run came to an end in November of last year, but Kross says they loved the environment and thought they’d be “lifers” there. Kross recently spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and talked about their run in the company, which included a brief run on Raw for Kross himself. Kross said that being in the same location as Summerslam later this month when he competes against Harry Smith at Starrcast V is a bit weird for him.

“It feels a little bit like the Twilight Zone,” Kross said (per Fightful). “I don’t have any bad feelings, but it’s just a little unusual, you know? Scarlett and I always thought we were gonna be lifers there. We thought that just because we had loved the environment so much.”

Kross continued, “I mean this in the most endearing way, it was kind of like the military. We would get up and we would train, you get paid to train, to become the best version of yourself, you go to perform and then you go home, and we’re very much happy with that lifestyle. Before we were even there, she and I would operate like that. We’re very much, ‘Get up, get whatever you need into your system, go train together, and then just do whatever you got to do with the rest of your days.’ Everything is just living in preparation for the next event and that’s the way it operated there. So I’m very happy that it’s in the same town because I think the audiences will definitely piggyback off of each other and I think it’s gonna work very well.”

Starrcast takes place on July 30th and streams on FITE TV.