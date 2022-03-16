wrestling / News

Killer Kross Set For NJPW Debut At Lonestar Shootout In April

March 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Killer Kross Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Killer Kross is heading to NJPW and will make his debut for the company at Lonestar Shootout. NJPW has announced that Kross will make his debut for the company at the April 1st show during WrestleMania weekend.

In the promo, which you can see below, Kross calls out Minoru Suzuki. The show will air on FITE TV.

