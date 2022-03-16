wrestling / News
Killer Kross Set For NJPW Debut At Lonestar Shootout In April
March 15, 2022
Killer Kross is heading to NJPW and will make his debut for the company at Lonestar Shootout. NJPW has announced that Kross will make his debut for the company at the April 1st show during WrestleMania weekend.
In the promo, which you can see below, Kross calls out Minoru Suzuki. The show will air on FITE TV.
BREAKING
KILLER KROSS is coming to NJPW April 1 at Lonestar Shootout- and he's called out none other than Minoru Suzuki!
TICKETS: https://t.co/ZjX239Ek22
LIVE on @FiteTV https://t.co/RS763klAyl#njpw #njpwSTRONG @realKILLERkross pic.twitter.com/tCP7aZHbjP
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 16, 2022
