Killer Kross Shares His Thoughts on Kyle O’Reilly, Wants AEW to ‘Send Hook Every Week’

– During a recent Highspots Sign It Live session, former WWE NXT World champion Killer Kross (aka Karrion Kross) shared his thoughts on AEW stars Kyle O’Reilly and Hook. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Killer Kross on if he thinks Kyle O’Reilly is underrated: “No, I don’t think Kyle O’Reilly is underrated. We were always talking about like it’s not up to us, but if like, if ideally, we wanted to lose the belt to anyone, we were actually hoping it was going to be Kyle O’Reilly because it would’ve complimented his story arc. He was supposed to be the one that kind of broke out of Undisputed [Era]. We were building in that direction. We just would have been cool. Like they had me undefeated for, you know, like over a year and for me to put him over clean to pass off all the momentum, I think that would have been the best-case scenario in our opinion.”

His thoughts on AEW’s Hook: “HOOK’s a great wrestler. I like HOOK. HOOK’s bad-ss. Send HOOK every week.”