Killer Kross Shares More Details on Upcoming Film Role, Scarlett Bordeaux Will Also Appear in It

– Late last month, it was reported that former WWE Superstar Killer Kross (aka Karrion Kross) was cast in a lead role in an upcoming action film. During a recent interview with Renee Paquette for Oral Sessions, Kross spoke more about the role, and Scarlett Bordeaux revealed that she also has a small role in the same film. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Scarlett Bordeaux on what’s next for them: “I don’t know where we’re going to end up next, but we’re going to do as many independent bookings as possible and travel as much as possible and enjoy the creative freedom.”

Killer Kross on his upcoming film role: “I have bookings all the way from February to April. The people that have known me for a while and have been fans of my work, they were pretty blown away about the stuff that was coming out publicly about being released, but they were also excited and had basically reached out and were like, ‘We would love to get you in this thing.’ I’m not sure how much I can talk about it, but I think it’s okay for me to say that I’m going to be playing an underground fighter in a very bad town. It’ll be very violent, but also a dark comedy.”

Scarlett Bordeaux on having a small role in it: “I have a very small role, but I’m in it as well.”

The project is slated to go into production later in 2022. Kross and Bordeaux were released by WWE last month.