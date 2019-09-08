wrestling / News
Various News: Killer Kross Shares Video Of Impact Fans Chanting ‘Free Killer Kross’, Taz Comments On UFC’s ‘BMF’ Belt, Shingo Takagi Wants His First Singles Title In NJPW
– As we reported earlier today, Killer Kross was not backstage at this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings, as he and the company are still at a standstill over his contract. Kross wasn’t silent, however, as he shared a video on Instagram that was recorded by someone else at the tapings, with fans chanting “Free Killer Kross.”
– The UFC is preparing to make a “BMF” belt for the fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in November. Taz, who previously had his own self-created FTW belt, wrote on Twitter:
The true OG shit. #Over20yearsAgo. @danawhite https://t.co/forRqFyZnY pic.twitter.com/E9Apl6RVIN
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) September 7, 2019
– NJPW has posted a video in which Shingo Takagi declares his intention to win his first singles gold in the company.
