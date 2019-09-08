Various News: Killer Kross Shares Video Of Impact Fans Chanting ‘Free Killer Kross’, Taz Comments On UFC’s ‘BMF’ Belt, Shingo Takagi Wants His First Singles Title In NJPW

– As we reported earlier today, Killer Kross was not backstage at this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings, as he and the company are still at a standstill over his contract. Kross wasn’t silent, however, as he shared a video on Instagram that was recorded by someone else at the tapings, with fans chanting “Free Killer Kross.”

– The UFC is preparing to make a “BMF” belt for the fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in November. Taz, who previously had his own self-created FTW belt, wrote on Twitter:

– NJPW has posted a video in which Shingo Takagi declares his intention to win his first singles gold in the company.