Killer Kross Recalls Decision To Sign With WWE, Jokes He’d ‘Still Be Wrestling’ Had He Joined AEW

In a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Killer Kross (aka Karrion Kross in WWE) discussed if he considered joining AEW after being released by Impact in 2019, making the decision to join WWE, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

Killer Kross on if he considered joining AEW after being released by Impact in 2019: “Yes. Around that time, I was trying to swerve people as to where I was going to go. At the time when I put the post out on Twitter, I already knew and I was trying my absolute best to protect that as much as I could. I said, ‘Hey, where would you like to see me next?’ It was an overwhelming amount of people who wanted to see me go to AEW. I had that Peter Griffin moment like ‘Ahhh.'”

On how he thinks things would have gone for him in AEW: “I’d probably still be wrestling [laughs]. I’m sure I would have been happy and creatively fulfilled. All of my friends work for AEW. I had only a couple of friends work in WWE. I would have been in good company, not that I wasn’t in NXT, the locker room is awesome there. I think I would have loved it.”

On making the decision to join WWE: “I knew, since I was a little kid watching it on TV, that I could be there and I could do this and perform at the highest level. I knew that since I was a little kid. Little kids think they know everything, so it’s hard for your parents, family, and friends to get behind statements and ideas you have as a child because they want to steer you in the right direction, they don’t want to burst your bubble. As time went on, nobody in my family was doing anything like this. They live in a practical and realistic world and would go for what they knew they could essentially get, they would work hard for. This seemed like, ‘these people are TV, what are you going to do, fly inside the television and be with them?’

“It seemed like such a foreign idea to get involved with that, but to me it wasn’t. I felt something as a kid that told me that I could do it. It was the first thing I ever watched, WWF. Part of me always wanted to be there. I went to a wrestling school, initially, in order to learn how to do this at the highest level to go there. Over the years, I would meet people that would discourage me to doing that or I would feel differently about or see something and I was wondering, ‘can I hang with these people? Can I do this?’ You find places you’re working that you really love independently. Finally, I really got committed in making the decision to take it seriously and pursue it. When I did that, it happened.”