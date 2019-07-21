Killer Kross Talks About His Recent FSW Match With Jon Moxley, Says It Won’t Be The Last

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Killer Kross spoke about a recent Future Stars of Wrestling match he had with Jon Moxley, which went to a no contest, and how he wants to have another one. Here are highlights:

On his FSW match with Jon Moxley: “I decided to go looking around for the gentleman in my city of Las Vegas which happens to be his city as well. Eventually we met paths at the Natural Born Killer show and that was kind of a rap. Definitely not a rap on the last time as it’s long from over. People got a taste of what it’s gonna be like when we go mono-e-mono and we are planning to revisit this in the future.”

On how well he knew Moxley before the match: “Nothing more than a, ‘Hey, how are you?’ All jest aside, I had a vision about five years ago to create the best presentation possible for Killer Kross. The main thing missing was a high budget and polished, commercialized, finished product. The casual viewer is used to a higher budget of quality so one of the hurdles I was trying to get over was improving my presentation. There was no way I was going to get that from the independents. I put that video out there and he saw it. He then reached out to me and said, ‘Don’t tell anybody. Let’s just do this.’ That’s just how it kinda happened.”

On what it was like working with him: “It was absolutely awesome and we didn’t have to discuss much. We both knew what we thought it needed to be that night and went out there and did it. It was the first time we ever worked and it was a breeze. It was aggressive when it needed to be and technical when it needed to be and I felt like we hit a home run. In terms of advice he had for me, he definitely told me that in confidence and it was super-flattering. I’ll just keep that to myself as there’s no point in putting that out there. But it was nice to be able to receive some wisdom as opposed to sitting under the tree of woe.”

On if there will be a rematch: “100 percent; there’s nowhere where we’re not going to go with this and I think he feels the same as well. We’ve got a book that is open right now and that was just Chapter One. So, I’m very pumped for the future as it’s long from over.”