wrestling / News
Killer Kross to Make MLW Debut in February
December 19, 2019 | Posted by
– Killer Kross is MLW-bound just a day after being released from Impact Wrestling. MLW announced on Thursday that Kross will make his MLW debut on February 1st, 2020 at MLW FIGHTLAND in Philadelphia.
Kross was granted his release from Impact yesterday after months of a contractual dispute with the company, having asked for his release in May.
PHILLY.@realKILLERkross debuts in MLW.
February 1.@2300Arena.com
Tick… tock… tick… tock.
🎟 https://t.co/0qvY4rbwNl #FIGHTLAND pic.twitter.com/HQ9zwT02Q6
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) December 20, 2019
