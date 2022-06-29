Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. Added To Card For Ric Flair’s Last Match

Starrcast Events has announced a match between Killer Kross and Davey Boy Smith Jr for Ric Flair’s Last Match. The event happens on July 31 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. The event is sold out. The updated lineup includes:

* Ric Flair vs. TBD

* Impact Wrestling World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* The Wolves vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.