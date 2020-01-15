Killer Kross vs. Tom Lawlor Added To MLW Fightland

Major League Wrestling has announced that Killer Kross will make his MLW debut against Tom Lawlor at Fightland on February 1. Here’s a press release:

Killer Kross fights “Filthy” Tom Lawlor at MLW FIGHTLAND February 1 in Philly

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com

What happens when underground fighter turned pro wrestler Killer Kross looks for a fight with 10 year UFC veteran and former MLW World Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor? Tick tock… Philadelphia is about to find out.

MLW today announced “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Killer Kross for MLW: FIGHTLAND at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday February 1. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $15 at: www.MLW2300.com.

After months of being a contractually caged man, the 6’4″ Killer Kross is now an unrestricted free agent and he’s looking for a fight.

Upon hearing of Killer Kross’ arrival, the outspoken and loathed Lawlor stepped up asking for a fight with Kross.

“Fightland wouldn’t be Fightland without a dream match like Lawlor-Kross,” said Court Bauer, MLW CEO. “The 2300 Arena has seen some scraps but given the rep of these two, this one is going to be on a different level.”

With whispers of shadowy beginnings in the infamous Hell’s Kitchen area of New York City, Kross is a respected and feared fighter with a background in Vale Tudo Pankration.

A hybrid wrestler who can switch from street fighting to martial arts to lucha, Kross has dominated the competition in AAA Lucha Libre.

Meanwhile, Tom Lawlor has been on a warpath since the fall. Accumulating wins over the likes of Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Timothy Thatcher, Lawlor recently sent shockwaves throughout the sport for betraying Ross and Marshall Von Erich.

Embracing a dirtier approach to his fights, Lawlor has become one of the most hated men in MLW.

Complimenting Lawlor’s new mindset is the 2020 edition of Team Filthy. Already proving to be a formidable force, this ruthless rulebreaking collection of fighters are borderline hooligans.

Now the stage is set. What happens when a dangerous underground combat fighter squares off with a top ranked MMA fighter turned world champion wrestler?

Find out LIVE in Philly! Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

Buy tickets starting at $15 at MLW2300.com.

Matches signed:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. CIMA

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Killer Kross

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Erick Stevens

Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Jimmy Havoc (with Priscilla Kelly)

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

LA Park • World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich • CONTRA Unit • T-Hawk • Mance Warner • Hijo de LA Park • Low Ki • The Dynasty • Dominic Garrini • El Lindaman • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for February 1 is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry VIP meet and greet with TBA talent (exclusive for price level 1 ticket holders)

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

Media Inquiries

Tom George

[email protected]

Business Inquiries:

For general business inquires, visit: https://mlw.com/contact-2/.