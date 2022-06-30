Killer Kross Wants to Bring New Fans to Wrestling Through Film & TV Roles

– During a recent interview for the Wrestling w/ Rip Rogers podcast, wrestler Killer Kross discussed his goal of wanting to bring new fans to wrestling through film and TV roles. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Killer Kross on receiving movie and TV offers due to his WWE NXT work: “I’ve had a lot of movie and television scripts submitted to me. I’ve had a lot of people reach out since they’ve seen my material on NXT and have seen how I’ve been able to narrate and do monologues and stuff like that. I’m very fortunate, very grateful for my time there. It provided me with a new platform for people to see me. I think I’m going to be doing a couple of films over the next year and a half. Once you accept something and sign a deal memo, there is a whole process that needs to take place from the time you sign to the time you get on set. There are a lot of moving parts. I don’t know when this stuff is going to begin filming, they say at the end of the year, who knows when it will be released.”

Kross on wanting to make new fans from his film and TV roles: “I am interested in making some new fans through film and television and bringing them back to pro wrestling. That’s something I always wanted to do. I am interested in creating new fans. I’m old school. I would like to make this a better place leaving it than when I got in. I believe that. I’m definitely always going to be involved in pro wrestling, I don’t think it will ever be out of my system. I’d be interested in going anywhere as long as, creatively, it is something people will care about. I don’t want to take somebody’s money, come in, and do something. Personally and spiritually, where I’m at, I don’t want to do that. I’m not doing this to set myself up for retirement, I’m doing this because I fucking love it. I have other sources of income. I don’t feel I’m in a position where I hate this and it’s the only thing I can do. I still love it.”