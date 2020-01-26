Killer Kross Will Reportedly Get ‘Fast Track’ When He Signs With WWE

It was reported earlier this month that Killer Kross is expected to sign with WWE soon after his Impact Wrestling contract expired. He has been working the independents but seemingly said goodbye at last night’s AAW show.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that once Kross signs with the WWE, he will be given the ‘fast track’. It’s unknown if this means he will go directly to RAw or Smackdown or if he simply get a push when he arrives in NXT. Kross recently pulled out of a date in Australia (which is in three weeks) and isn’t taking any bookings after February 14. It’s possible that means he will be going to WWE in a matter of weeks.