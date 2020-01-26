wrestling / News
Killer Kross Will Reportedly Get ‘Fast Track’ When He Signs With WWE
January 26, 2020 | Posted by
It was reported earlier this month that Killer Kross is expected to sign with WWE soon after his Impact Wrestling contract expired. He has been working the independents but seemingly said goodbye at last night’s AAW show.
In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that once Kross signs with the WWE, he will be given the ‘fast track’. It’s unknown if this means he will go directly to RAw or Smackdown or if he simply get a push when he arrives in NXT. Kross recently pulled out of a date in Australia (which is in three weeks) and isn’t taking any bookings after February 14. It’s possible that means he will be going to WWE in a matter of weeks.
More Trending Stories
- Another Name Spotted In Houston Ahead of Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Several Names Spotted In Houston Ahead of Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- One Man Gang on Why Vince McMahon Changed Him to the Akeem Character, How Vince Thought His Original Gimmick Was ‘Too Black and White’
- Rocky Johnson’s Best Friend Clears Up Rumor Surrounding Vince McMahon’s Behavior At Funeral