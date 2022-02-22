Killer Kross On WWE’s Handling Of Him On Main Roster, Being A ‘Cautionary Tale’ For Other Talents

Killer Kross was recently interviewed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, and the former WWE NXT star discussed a variety of topics, including WWE’s handling of him on the main roster, the changing landscape of NXT, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Killer Kross on WWE’s handling of him on the main roster: “If those conversations did take place from the top, they never were discussed with me. But, I mean, that was in the air for sure. I had so many people I didn’t even know—and I don’t like saying it like this—maybe looking up to me or looking at my career as a thing they would want to pursue for themselves. I had people coming to me going, ‘If they’re going to do this to you, what are they gonna do to me?’ This became a cautionary tale to people inside the company and outside the company going, ‘We know you. You’re not a disruptive person. You’re a professional. You do everything you’re supposed to do. If this can happen to you, what am I doing here?’ I try to be positive. That’s a hard thing for me to try to spin to people when I’m talking to them. I can’t bullshit them. I really didn’t know what to say to them. I had no idea. That’s not the way you want your roster and your team to feel. You don’t want them to feel like that.”

On his loss to Jeff Hardy on Raw: “The loss to Jeff, too, the way that was booked, a lot of people felt like it shot the main event in the head for TakeOver with Joe, you know what I mean? It was just a lot of things that unfortunately could have been done differently and would have improved everything in general. How can you say it doesn’t feel that way? It does feel really unusual. Thinking back, there’s just so many things that weren’t adding up and making sense from just before TakeOver to all the way on the way out. I still have a ton of friends that are there and there’s just so many question marks all over everything. If it’s ever going to come out, you know they’re just gonna do some two hour program and just find a way to monetize all the weirdness. But there’s so much, man. I even think too, everything during the pandemic when we were filming at the beginning of it, there’s so much backstage footage,” said Kross.

