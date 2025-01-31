wrestling / News

Killer Mike Reflects On Attending This Week’s WWE Raw & NXT

January 30, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Killer Mike WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Rapper Killer Mike was in attendance at WWE Raw and NXT, and he shared his thoughts on the experience on Twitter. The Run The Jewels member was at both events in Atlanta to kick off the week and he praised the experience in a post on his account.

Mike wrote:

“Saw someone on Twitter say I had the best Monday and Tuesday and I DID! Going to NXT felt like an old NWA show. S/o to everyone I met backstage yall killed that s**t! @WWE”

