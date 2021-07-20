wrestling / News

Killian Dain, Alexa Bliss, Mick Foley, More React To Nikki A.S.H. Winning WWE RAW Women’s Title

July 20, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Nikki A.S.H. WWE Raw

Nikki A.S.H. is officially the WWE RAW Women’s Champion after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Charlotte Flair on this week’s show. The victory garnered lots of reaction from wrestlers in multiple companies, including her husband Killian Dain, Alexa Bliss, Mick Foley, Andrade El Idolo, Tay Conti, and more.

“It wasn’t working – but you didn’t cry, didn’t get salty online, didn’t hate on your peers success….Instead you worked crazy hard in the gym & you worked crazy hard in the ring. You went above & beyond to get this pitch right & you nailed it….You finished this day a @WWE Champion,” Dain wrote on Twitter.

“She is my hero in real life and you guys doesn’t even know.. what an amazing person inside and out, Nikki is a real life hero and I can prove it!!!” Conti wrote.

You can view other reactions to Nikki’s win below.

