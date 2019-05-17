Killian Dain Makes NXT Return at Live Event (Pics, Video)

– Killian Dain made his return to NXT at a live event in Tampa on Thursday. As you can see from fan pics and video below, Dain returned to face Jonah Rock in a singles match. After defeating Rock, Dain was attacked by Kassius Ohno and the two will have a match at tomorrow’s event in St. Petersburg.

Dain has been out of action since SAnitY was split up during the Superstar Shakeup, with Eric Young moved to Raw and Alexander Wolfe going to NXT. Young has yet to make his first Raw appearance.