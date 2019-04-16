Killian Dain Says He Will Miss Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young, Thanks Fans for Supporting SAnitY

– As previously reported, former NXT tag team champion Eric Young moved to Raw for the Superstar Shakeup, splitting up the SAnitY stable. Later on, Killian Dain thanked everyone on Twitter for supporting Sanity. Killian Dain also wished Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe luck, saying he would miss them. Wolfe also shared his thoughts on the Shakeup, which you can see below.

Dain wrote, “Good luck @TheEricYoung Good luck @TheWWEWolfe I’ll miss you both terribly. Had the time of my life as part of Sanity!! You are phenomenal in the ring and outside of it. Thanks to everyone who supported us.” Also, Wolfe wrote this week, “#SuperstarShakeup very interesting… What do YOU want?”

