WWE News: Killian Dain Reacts to Not Being on Graphic of Keith Lee’s Potential Challengers, Stock Down
July 21, 2020 | Posted by
– Killian Dain has seen WWE’s image of potential challengers to Keith Lee’s NXT Title, and he’s noticed an omission. Dain retweeted the post from the NXT Twitter account asking fans who Lee’s challenger should be, which doesn’t include him:
INTERESTING GRAPHIC https://t.co/jNjRdoH0cl
— Killian/Damo (@KillianDain) July 21, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at 45.84 on Tuesday. That price is down $0.42 (0.91%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.6% on the day.
