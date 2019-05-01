Killian Dain Reportedly Headed Back to NXT`

– Killian Dain is reportedly on his way back to NXT now that Sanity is split up. FWOnline has confirmed that Dain is moving back to the NXT brand after Eric Young went to Raw in the Superstar Shakeup and Alexander Wolfe headed to NXT.

Dain is married to Nikki Cross, who was moved to Raw like Eric Young. She has yet to appear on Raw since the Superstar Shakeup. NXT is set to tape tomorrow at Full Sail University, though there’s no word whether Dain will make his return at those tapings.