Killian Dain Says Nikki Cross Is Out Due to Illness

Killian Dain appears to have revealed why Nikki Cross has been pulled from tonight’s episode of Smackdown, revealing that she’s currently home due to sickness. Dain appeared on the SSSC show on Dio Maddin’s Twitch stream (h/t to Wrestling Inc) that the two do with Mansoor and Dominik Dijakovic and mentioned that Cross is “real sick,” adding that he’s been taking care of her this week at home while she recovers from the illness.

Dain didn’t explain exactly what illness Cross is dealing with, nor when she’s expected to return. You can see the full video stream below. Cross was scheduled for tonight’s “A Moment of Bliss” segment with Alexa Bliss and guests The Bella Twins, but WWE released an updated preview last night which removed mention of Cross.

Watch SSSC: Thy Kingdom Coom from greatblackotaku on www.twitch.tv