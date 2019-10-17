wrestling / News

WWE News: Killian Dain Tries To Attack Pete Dunne After NXT Goes Off The Air, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley Trade Shots Before Next Week, Finn Balor Talks About His Return

October 17, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– After last night’s episode of NXT, Killian Dain attempted to attack Pete Dunne following his loss to Damian Priest. The two had a confrontation earlier in the episode in which Dunne snapped Dain’s fingers. You can see footage of the post-show incident below.

– Finn Balor had a special video last night talking about revisiting his roots and making his return to NXT.

– Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley traded shots on Twitter ahead of their match on NXT next week.

