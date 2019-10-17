WWE News: Killian Dain Tries To Attack Pete Dunne After NXT Goes Off The Air, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley Trade Shots Before Next Week, Finn Balor Talks About His Return

– After last night’s episode of NXT, Killian Dain attempted to attack Pete Dunne following his loss to Damian Priest. The two had a confrontation earlier in the episode in which Dunne snapped Dain’s fingers. You can see footage of the post-show incident below.

EXCLUSIVE: After @PeteDunneYxB snapped @KillianDain's fingers, things got HEATED in this moment you didn't see tonight on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/CujU6PWlc7 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 17, 2019

– Finn Balor had a special video last night talking about revisiting his roots and making his return to NXT.

– Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley traded shots on Twitter ahead of their match on NXT next week.

Get ready to feel the smallEST that you ever have! 👹 https://t.co/Dpk3339LJR — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) October 17, 2019