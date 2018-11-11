WWE News: Killian Dain vs. Jey Uso on UpUpDownDown, Superstars Who Served in the Military, and Fan Graphic on Champion vs. Champion Matches at Survivor Series

– The UpUpDownDown WWE Tekken 7 tournament continues. The latest video released today features Killian Dain vs. Jey Uso. You can check out that video in the player below.

– WWE.com published a new article highlighting WWE Superstars who have served in the military. The names include Sgt. Slaughter, Road Dogg, Zeb Colter, Randy Orton, Montez Ford, and Lacey Evans. You can check out the full list at the above link.

– WWE released a new graphic on Instagram asking the WWE Universe which Champion vs. Champion match they are looking forward to the most for this year’s Survivor Series event. You can check out that graphic below.