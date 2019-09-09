Killian Dain vs. Matt Riddle Added To First Episode of NXT on USA

A street fight between Killian Dain and Matt Riddle has been announced for the first live episode of NXT to air on USA on September 18. For the first two episodes of NXT on USA, the first hour will air live on the USA Network, followed by the second hour on the WWE Network. Starting on October 2nd, both hours will be live on USA as the show goes head-to-head with AEW on TNT.

Other matches for the September 18 episode include The Velveteen Dream defending the NXT title against Roderick Strong and a triple threat match between Io Shirai, Mia Yim and Bianca Belair, with the winner facing Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s title.

WWE wrote:

Matt Riddle and Killian Dain to square off in a Street Fight on Sept. 18 edition of NXT

After a summer of ruthless sneak attacks and chaotic brawls, Matt Riddle and Killian Dain are now set to clash in a lawless Street Fight on Wednesday, Sept. 18, on the first live, two-hour edition of NXT.

Since their rivalry began, the NXT Universe has witnessed The Original Bro and The Northern Ireland Nightmare crash through the entrance stage, render tables to toothpicks and brutalize each other with steel stairs. Dain won their only official one-on-one match last month by viciously targeting Riddle’s already-injured ribs, but despite the devastating beating, Riddle wanted more of The Beast of Belfast after the bell. Their melee continued outside the arena after NXT went off the air, only ending when Dain crushed Riddle beneath a steel ladder.

With it now abundantly clear that a standard match cannot contain the mayhem, the sports-entertainment world is in for an epic free-for-all when Riddle and Dain collide in a Street Fight in which disqualifications and count-outs will not apply. Which Superstar will back up his claim of being the toughest man in NXT when the rules are thrown out the window?

Don’t miss this seismic brawl when NXT goes live on Wednesday, Sept 18! The first hour of NXT will air on USA Network at 8/7 C, and then the action will continue live on the award-winning WWE Network at 9/8 C.