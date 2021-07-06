Killian Dain On His WWE NXT Pairing With Drake Maverick, How Them Getting COVID Changed Creative Plans

Killian Dain was recently interviewed on All Night Long, and he discussed a variety of topics, including his pairing with Drake Maverick in WWE NXT, how them testing positive for COVID changed creative plans for the duo, and much more. Here’s what he had to say (via Fightful):

Killian Dain on his pairing with Drake Maverick in NXT and how COVID changed creative plans for them: “They up putting us together on-screen and I’m thinking it’s a rib. The writer at the time was like, ‘No, seriously, it’s coming from the top. It’s not a silly pitch, it’s something they want to try.’ Literally, from the first thing we did, they were laughing at us and enjoying it. That was the key. He was a lot of fun to work with. For me, I got to show range. If I hadn’t had that opportunity, it’d be very difficult to go into the world and try to be a different character. The crazy stoic character is tough to pull off in the Independents because it’s boring. It’s not boring on TV because the commentator can explain it. I’m glad we got to show some range before it ended because it was great fun for me. We had a bit of bad luck with the COVID stuff. I got it and then he got it, so we both missed these periods of time just as things were going well and stuff had to be rebooked, but that was the entire year.”

On original plans for them to have a program with Undisputed Era: “There was a period where we were supposed to do something with Undisputed ERA, we did one little thing with them, but boom, I have COVID. I don’t even have symptoms. That takes Nikki [Cross] off TV, she was doing a thing with Bayley. She didn’t get [COVID], but she had to isolate.”