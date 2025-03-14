wrestling / News
Killswitch Was Reportedly Backstage At AEW Revolution, Discussed For Show
Killswitch, aka Luchasaurus, was reportedly backstage at AEW Revolution with discussions of his being used for the show. Fightful Select reports that they asked about rumors of an “alternate ending” being planned for the show and that while there’s no confirmation of such, several sources indicated that Killswitch was backstage at the show and there were discussions of his being used.
The main event of the show saw Christian Cage cash in his guaranteed title shot to insert himself into the Jon Moxley vs. Cope match for the AEW World Championship, only for Moxley to make Cage pass out to a bulldog choke. When asked about whether Killswitch was discussed specifically in regard to the rumored “alternate ending,” the sources went quiet.
Killswitch has been out of action due to serious medical issues since September of last year. He has not yet been confirmed as cleared.
