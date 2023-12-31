Killswitch Returns at AEW Worlds End, Wins TNT Title Shot

After weeks away from AEW due to an attack by Adam Copeland, Killswitch returned at Worlds End and won a TNT title shot. The former Luchasaurus took part in a 20-man battle royal for a title shot. He made it to the final two with Trent Beretta, then threw Trent out to get the win.

Killswitch was last seen on the November 25 episode of Collision. He will face the winner of tonight’s title match between Christian Cage and Adam Copeland.

