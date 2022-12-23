wrestling / News
KiLynn King Comments On Impact Debut Against Taylor Wilde
December 22, 2022 | Posted by
KiLynn King made her first Impact Wrestling appearance on this week’s Before the Impact. Thursday’s pre-show saw King face Taylor Wilde in one-on-one action, which saw Wilde pick up the win.
King, who has worked regularly for NWA in 2022, took to Twitter to comment on her debut, as you can see below:
Catch my debut with @IMPACTWRESTLING tonight on #BeforeTheIMPACT streaming on @IMPACTPlusApp, YouTube and Facebook..
The King has arrived in Impact Wrestling..👑 https://t.co/QkXaHG5XJH
— KiLynn King (@KiLynnKing) December 22, 2022