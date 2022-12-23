wrestling / News

KiLynn King Comments On Impact Debut Against Taylor Wilde

December 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
KiLynn King made her first Impact Wrestling appearance on this week’s Before the Impact. Thursday’s pre-show saw King face Taylor Wilde in one-on-one action, which saw Wilde pick up the win.

King, who has worked regularly for NWA in 2022, took to Twitter to comment on her debut, as you can see below:

