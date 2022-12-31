KiLynn King Hopes To One Day Go To WWE

In an interview with the Putting You Over podcast (via Fightful, KiLynn King spoke about her goal of one day going to the WWE, but said she isn’t sure it’ll happen. She previously said she didn’t see herself ending up there.

She said: “I regret the way I phrased that. I didn’t mean that I never saw myself in WWE. I just didn’t think it was a possibility for me because I’m not shy about it, I’m in my 30s. I’m 31, almost 32, and all the rumors you hear about what they expect and what they want, you’re like, ‘Okay, well, I know I’m a good worker. I know I’m a good performer, but if they’re being very strict about that, maybe that’s not where I’m meant to end up. Would I love to end up in WWE? Absolutely. Work is work, exposure is exposure, and WWE has been around for a long-ass time for a reason. So yeah, of course I would love to end up in WWE. That would be very, very cool. I’m just not sure if that’s ever going to happen because I waited as long as I did to get into wrestling. I missed what they consider to the prime. I think I’m doing pretty good in my 30s, but whatever [laughs]. I love the female talent that they’re bringing in right now, across all brands. I really think that some of their women are reshaping their division. It’s really cool to watch.“