KiLynn King On Her Free Agent Status, Wanting To Work With Billie Starkz

KiLynn King is one of the more in-demand women’s wrestlers on the independent scene, and she recently discussed her free agent status and more. King spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview, and a few highlights from the discussion are below:

On getting her opportunity in STARDOM: “I got an e-mail from [Sumie Sakai], actually. Yeah. It’s crazy to me that, going back to people paying attention, before I did the booking in New York with New Japan, I’d never met [Sumie]. So I got an e-mail from her saying, ‘Hey, we have a booking in New York. I really want to recommend you. Let’s get this done.’ I was like, ‘Okay. I’ve never met you. You’re incredible. I love your wrestling. I’ve heard nothing but good things about you as a human being and you want to help me out and get me booked here?’ It was incredible and it spoke volumes to all the work being put in.”

On Sakai: “She’s the sweetest human being. Her reputation, if you say her name to anybody, they’re like, ‘Oh, I love [Sumie.]’ That’s always the immediate reaction. So I already knew she was a great person. When I finally got to meet her in person, I was like, ‘Yep. This lady is the best.’ From the moment she sees you, it’s hugs.”

On her contract status: “Yes. I’m still a free agent. There’s a possibility that there’s another company I’m about to pop up at. Maybe. Possibly. I am doing return [rep] in New Japan next year. I think I’m allowed to tell you that. I don’t know. I’ll be doing work with them next year. The goal right now is I just want to work places I haven’t been yet. I want to get back into intergender wrestling more. I haven’t done it in a minute and I miss it because there was some really fun stories I told in the beginning of my career in intergender wrestling and I would love to do that again. We’re just on the ride to see what happens. Wherever we end up, we end up.”

On wanting a tag match alongside Billie Starkz: “I know. Could somebody book this, please? We started this tag team, the Over Reactors. Billie Starkz is the one who booked it originally. We’d always joked about tagging, but it never ended up happening because our careers took two completely different paths. Then Billie starts having that birthday show, she booked us and we were like, ‘Oh, my God. We can finally do this.’ So gave her our tag team name, we set the tone. Then we got a couple more bookings and we were like, ‘Okay, let’s do this,’ and we tried to promote it and nobody wanted to book us as a tag team, just singles matches. So, yeah, if you guys are watching this and you’re a promoter or you know a promoter, book the Over Reactors.”