– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp at WrestleCade, wrestler KiLynn King discussed how reaching out to Mickie James got her a run in NWA last year. Below are some highlights.

KiLynn King on Mickie James helping her work in NWA: “So a lot of people thought I had been signed to AEW because I had done so much work with them. I remember when I was doing less and less from them and I wasn’t hearing from anybody, I was getting really worried. I’m like, ‘Why don’t people want to work with me?’ So I had Mickie James’ number from EmPowerrr. So I texted her and said, ‘Hey, I just found out recently that people think I’m signed. I’m not and I’m looking to work other places. I want to build my name and my brand.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, I did not know that. Okay. Cool.’ So a week later I got an e-mail from NWA and that’s how that all came about. Just sent a text message and the ball got rolling.”

King on how helpful Jazz is as amentor and locker room leader: “Probably Jazz. She’s always looking out for me. Any match I’m put into, she always keeps an eye on it, like, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ Giving me such great advice and leading me and stuff like that. She’s an agent, yeah. You always wear multiple hats when you work with companies. But in regards to her helping me, she’s always been an agent / locker room leader.”

As noted, KiLynn King is currently a wrestling free agent.