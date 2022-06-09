KiLynn King On Her Relationship With AEW, Doing Her Own Thing Now

KiLynn King recently weighed in on her time in AEW as part of Dark and Dark: Elevation, her decision to do her own thing and more. King spoke with Fightful Select for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On getting wins over stars like Lei’D Tapa in AEW: “I’m still not really sure how that came about, like who made those decisions and stuff like that. But I know that there was a lot of people when I was there, and still wherever I go, I always pride myself—I don’t like to put myself over that much because its just a matter of branding and doing the work—but when I was there, especially I was a workhorse. I was always backstage by the board waiting, ‘Hey, what can I do? You have another thing for me? Okay, cool.’ I wanted to work. I wanted to learn. I wanted to make money. It was business. I was there to work. It was one of those things where I just put my head down and I was doing everything that I had to do to get better and get more eyes on me.

“I think it was Dustin who came up to me—‘cause I had just had my match with Britt Baker on Dynamite and I was still on a high from that, I was like, ‘Ahh, I got to be on Dynamite against Britt,’ they were building her up, it was a really cool moment,” King continued. “Then he came up to me. He’s like, ‘We got a match for you tonight. You’re gonna go against Lei’D Tapa.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, they want to see Lei’D Tapa,’ and all that stuff. He was like, ‘We’re gonna put you over.’ I was like, ‘What?’ It was really, really cool. I didn’t expect it to keep happening, but it did.”

On being part of the company for as long as she was: “It was one of those things where I really took it as an honor because they put enhancement talent over before, but not to that extent. Not only did they start giving me that, but they started involving me with Swole and Velvet, two people that I have a lot of admiration and love for that I knew before AEW. So that was really cool. That led to me representing them at EmPowerrr for NWA and also being on All Out in the women’s battle royale. There was a lot of things they let me be apart of as an unsigned talent, I was like, ‘That’s incredible. I’m doing something correct because they have a lot of trust in me.’

“Unfortunately my journey with them hasn’t really been going anywhere lately. Which is totally fine, because if you know anything about wrestling, it’s a matter of time and place and being the thing they need at the moment. So I’m just incredibly happy that I got to be there and I got o have those experiences because I don’t think I would be the wrestler I am right now or even the performer I am right now if I hadn’t been there on that journey learning with them and having those moments and opportunities.”

On her relationship with AEW: “As far as I know, me and AEW are good. It just got to a point where no contract had been offered, there had been no talks about it, and I was starting to get e-mails from NWA and stuff like that and there was a lot of companies on the independents who really wanted to put their titles on me and have me be very regular there and work storylines. That was the point that I wanted to switch into. I didn’t want to just have matches anymore. I wanted to have storylines, I wanted to have feuds, I wanted to start leaving little marks in my wrestling career where ten/twenty years from now people can go back and go, ‘Oh, that feud was so great. They hated each other and they made me believe that.’ That’s the point in my career that I’m at right now. Just having a match just to have a match is not something I wanted.”