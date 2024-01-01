Kimber Lee’s Pre-Trial Hearing On DUI Charges Taking Place Tomorrow

Kimber Lee is set for a pre-trial hearing in her DUI case tomorrow in Florida. As previously reported, the Impact alumna is facing charges of DUI, resisting an officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer in relation to a May 11th, 2023 arrest. PWInsider reports that the hearing is set for 8:30 AM ET in Highlands County Court.

Lee was arrested after, according to a police report, an officer saw her in her car facing the wrong direction stopped on a roadway. The officer made a traffic stop and the car began moving, nearly colliding with the guardrail and then stopping in a parking lot of a shopping center. Lee was driving and allegedly slurring her words, with the officer noting that she kept “forgetting why [she had been stopped] and asked me several times when (sic) I was messing with her.” She allegedly tried to leave leave the area multiple times to retrieve her laundry from a laundromat and when the officer tried to place her in handcuffs, she struck him in the chest to stop him which led to her being arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer. Lee continued to resist and, per the report, kicked the officer in their chest and face, busting their lip.”

Lee had a blood alcohol level of 0.14; the legal limit in Florida is a 0.08. When asked to give a second sample, she allegedly failed to comply and failed to “give a sample on purpose.” She entered a not guilty plea to all charges on July 7th.