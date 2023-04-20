Kimber Lee Says Impact Wrestling Is Letting Her Deal Run Out, On A ‘Per Appearance’ Contract

In an interview with Piers Austin (via Post Wrestling), Kimber Lee spoke about her current deal with Impact Wrestling and how the company is letting it run out. Lee works under a ‘per appearance’ contract and previously noted back in October that she had a year left. She last appeared for Impact in October 2021. Here are highlights:

On not being used by Impact: “I mean technically, technically, I’m still signed right now (to IMPACT Wrestling). I was never released from my contract, technically. They’re just not using me because I’m a per appearance contract. So, they’re just letting it run out. So that’s why I said, ‘No, I’m still signed technically.’ I don’t remember the particular circumstances of why I was holding onto it so long at that point. There was a lot going on in my life.”

On what she’s doing right now: “Right now, it’s taken a backseat for the last couple of months (her wrestling career) but I certainly want to come out and have at least one more big push, see what I can do. Australia is somewhere I have never been that is on my list. So I would love to go there. I wanna tour Europe again, I wanna go back to Japan. There’s stuff I still wanna do, I’m not done. I’m certainly not done but I just needed that time to find myself again… I was going through a lot of stuff in personal life and then that shoot job life, I was going through a lot there too because I had started in vet med and I thought that was gonna be the thing I would do after wrestling and then that turned out to be a whole sh*t show of itself and so, now I’ve actually — I’m getting ready to release the first episode of a YouTube series I’ve started because I’m now living kind of out in the middle of nowhere in a camper on two acres of land and homesteading because it’s the cheapest option for me right now. It’s kind of the thing I needed to get away from all the things that have me plugged in. I wanted to get away from cities. I get to go outside every night and see a full sky of stars, it’s beautiful. There’s so many critters around me. It’s been great for the last, about, three weeks I’ve been here now, and I’m doing a YouTube series about it and doing my laundry outside and having a clothesline and you have to turn the water on if you wanna — there’s just some things that are different but it’s been cool so I’m excited to share that and I’m also focusing on just some different things, there’s different things coming so, you’ll see (she laughed).”