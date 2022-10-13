Kimber Lee Says She’s Still Under Contract With Impact, Enjoyed Being Paired With Donna Purrazzo

Kimber Lee says that while she’s been away from Impact for a while, she’s still under contract and has been discussing what’s next for her. Lee spoke NBC Sports Boston for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On her Impact Wrestling status: “So I am still contracted with Impact Wrestling. I signed a three-year deal, so I still have another year to go. So, the potential to come back is always there. It was just with the storyline I was in with Su Yung, things kind of came to a close. I’ve been in talks with Gail [Kim] about where to go next. And so it’s coming, it’s just, it’s not set in stone when.”

On enjoying her time paired with Deonna Purrazzo: “I really did. I’ve enjoyed everything I’ve gotten to do at Impact. You know, Deonna’s wonderful, I think we had great chemistry. I liked the interactions that we had together and it it was fun to do.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit NBC Sports Boston with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.