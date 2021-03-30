wrestling / News
King Corbin Attacks Drew McIntyre On Raw, Comments On Attack After
King Corbin took up Bobby Lashley’s offer on Raw, making the trip to Monday night to lay out Drew McIntyre. On tonight’s show, McIntyre defeated first Ricochet, then Mustafa Ali as they tried to take up Lashley’s offer to eliminate McIntyre in exchange for a WWE Championship match. After both men were defeated, McIntyre called out Lashley and cut a promo that led to a brawl between the two. Corbin then came in from behind and attacked McIntyre, leading to Lashley laying his opponent out.
After the show ended, Corbin posted to Twitter to allude to the alliance between the three once upon a time, writing:
“We used to run #WWERaw, we destroyed monsters and punished everyone.
Then one guy sold out and wanted to sell T-shirt’s
@fightbobby made an offer and I showed up!”
— THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) March 30, 2021
