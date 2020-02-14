wrestling / News
King Corbin ‘Fined,’ Barred From Competing on Tonight’s Smackdown
February 14, 2020 | Posted by
King Corbin will not be competing on Smackdown this week and has been “fined” over his drink-pouring moment on last week’s episode. WWE announced on Twitter that Corbin “has received a heavy fine and has been barred from competing on SmackDown this week” over “unprofessional conduct” for pouring a drink on a Roman Reigns fan (assumedly a plant) last week.
It’s worth noting that Corbin is only barred from competing, so he still may show up on the episode.
Per WWE Management, due to unprofessional conduct displayed by WWE Superstar King Corbin last Friday night on #SmackDown, King Corbin has received a heavy fine and has been barred from competing on SmackDown this week. pic.twitter.com/IgghcZQZ54
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Addresses Jim Cornette’s Criticism That AEW Wrestlers Are Too Small, Says Fans Should Want All Promotions To Succeed
- Jim Duggan Recalls Him & The Iron Sheik Getting Pulled Over With Marijuana & Cocaine In The Car, Vince McMahon’s Reaction, How It Impacted His Career
- Details on WWE’s Plans For Goldberg vs. Bray Wyatt At Super ShowDown, Booking Strategy For Goldberg
- Jordynne Grace on the Controversy Over Scott Steiner Slapping Her Butt, Desired Oppponent For TNA Throwback PPV