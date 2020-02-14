King Corbin ‘Fined,’ Barred From Competing on Tonight’s Smackdown

King Corbin will not be competing on Smackdown this week and has been “fined” over his drink-pouring moment on last week’s episode. WWE announced on Twitter that Corbin “has received a heavy fine and has been barred from competing on SmackDown this week” over “unprofessional conduct” for pouring a drink on a Roman Reigns fan (assumedly a plant) last week.

It’s worth noting that Corbin is only barred from competing, so he still may show up on the episode.