King Corbin Fires Back at Fans Trolling Him on Twitter, Says They Know Nothing About Heel Heat

King Corbin is back to engaging with his trolls on Twitter, firing shots back at them on Tuesday. Corbin began replying to fans after one snarked that they “will try not to fall asleep” during Corbin’s match with Drew McIntyre on next week’s episode of Raw.

Among the people engaging with Corbin was indy referee and podcast co-host Joe Numbas, who mocked Corbin’s appearance in the context of Corbin doing the same to fans who criticize him online. Corbin replied with a screenshot of their photo profile and captioned it, “Dang I can see why you’re mad.”

Another fan told one of Corbin’s defender to “Learn the difference between good heel heat and go away/turn the channel heat” which brought Corbin back in, replying, “Truth is you dont actually know. You think BC you sit behind a computer dropping @Doritos crumbs on your self reading the internet you know. You’ve never actually experienced anything to understand. Just bc your butthurt about what others are doing does not give you credibility.”

You can see all the posts below, which included Renee Young commenting on Corbin tagging Doritos’ Twitter account:

I will try not to fall asleep — Matthew Davies (@MattD307) May 12, 2020

Learn the difference between good heel heat and go away/turn the channel heat — JJ Smith from Cape Cod, MA (@JJSmithRadio) May 12, 2020