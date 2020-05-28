wrestling / News
King Corbin Gets New Shrunken Head Tattoos
May 28, 2020 | Posted by
– It looks like WWE Superstar King Corbin got some new tattoo work done. He shared a photo of some new shrunken head tattoos he got on his leg on Twitter earlier this week.
Corbin commented on his new tattoos, “Well the side of the knee sucks but these shrunken heads will be worth it.” You can check out that tweet below.
Well the side of the knee sucks but these shrunken heads will be worth it pic.twitter.com/lUVhRdVbgD
— THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 28, 2020
