King Corbin on When He Found Out He’d Be Kurt Angle’s Last Opponent, The Match Being His Top Moment of 2019

– King Corbin appeared on the No Holds Barred podcast with Rick Ucchino and Tarren Bland and discussed his match with Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. Corbin revealed when he found out he’d be Angle’s final opponent and what it meant to him. You can check out the highlights and full podcast below:

On when he found out he would be Angle’s final opponent: “You know, it was in the announcement that he made in the middle of the ring. I think it was in Chicago, that’s when I found out I was going to be his final opponent. And it was a really cool moment, because I didn’t see it coming. You know, to go against a Hall Of Famer on the stage of WrestleMania like, you can’t ask for anything better than that. I think the only equivalent would be a WWE Championship or Universal Championship match, but you’re getting this opportunity that’s just insane. Guys spend their whole career chasing a WrestleMania moment, I believe that that was my second one. So it’s motivating as well as amazing at the same time, because it motivates you to want to have more moments like that. So it just was awesome. And I mean, he’s a legend and so many people respect what he’s done for the business and for all the superstars and now he continues to help out. So it’s just pure awesomeness.”

On if that was his top moment of 2019: “Yeah, I mean, it most definitely was. Just because it’s the biggest stage, you know. It’s what we’re all fighting for, is that WrestleMania spot. And that’s definitely my biggest moment, because it’s something that nobody will every forget. There’s a lot of things that blow over, or people forget. And that’s sort of one of the ones that I think is gonna live forever. Same thing as working with The Rock that one time in L.A. on the very first Smackdown [on FOX]. It’s just, those moments are things people don’t forget. And I think that’s the goal is to create as many of those moments as you can.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the No Holds Barred podcast with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.

Listen to “Rick Ucchino & Tarren Bland Presents: The NHB Podcast: The Go Home Show Of The Year!” on Spreaker.