King Corbin Reacts to MJF’s New Cryptocurrency, MJF Responds

June 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
King Corbin showed a bit of appreciation for MJF after the AEW star released his own cryptocurrency this week. As reported yesterday, the Pinnacle leader released $MJF Coin on Thursday. Corbin took to Twitter to respond to the news, praising MJF with a GIF and getting the same in response. You can see them below:

