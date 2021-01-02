WWE News: King Corbin Walks Out on Sami Zayn During Smackdown Tag Match, Daniel Bryan & Otis vs. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura Video

King Corbin left Sami Zayn high and dry on tonight’s Smackdown, walking out on him during their tag team match against Big E. and Apollo Crews. The two teams faced off on a match that spun out of the singles match between E. and Corbin, and during the tag match Corbin and his Knights walked away, leaving Zayn to be defeated. You can see clips of both matches below.

– WWE also posted a clip from Daniel Bryan and Otis’ win over Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, as you can see below: