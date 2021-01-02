wrestling / News
WWE News: King Corbin Walks Out on Sami Zayn During Smackdown Tag Match, Daniel Bryan & Otis vs. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura Video
January 1, 2021 | Posted by
King Corbin left Sami Zayn high and dry on tonight’s Smackdown, walking out on him during their tag team match against Big E. and Apollo Crews. The two teams faced off on a match that spun out of the singles match between E. and Corbin, and during the tag match Corbin and his Knights walked away, leaving Zayn to be defeated. You can see clips of both matches below.
– WWE also posted a clip from Daniel Bryan and Otis’ win over Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, as you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- AEW Releases Footage Of Brodie Lee’s Family In The Ring After Dynamite
- WWE Planning Another Fiend vs. Randy Orton Match For Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Arn Anderson On Scott Steiner’s Transformation Into Big Poppa Pump, Mike Awesome’s Run In WCW
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Had Trouble Picking New Winner After Chelsea Green Broke Her Wrist