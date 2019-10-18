wrestling / News
King Corbin Wants an Apology From Roman Reigns on Behalf of The Rock
– King Corbin is still not happy about The Rock mocking him on the Smackdown on FOX premiere a couple of weeks ago and wants Roman Reigns to apologize for it. Corbin, who was mocked and attacked by Rock and Becky Lynch on the October 4th episode of Smackdown, posted to Twitter with a demand that Reigns — Rock’s cousin — apologize.
“Man, it is good to be King,” Corbin says in the video. “And as your king, I wanna talk to you about respect. It’s one thing I demand from all of you and it’s respect. Now two weeks ago, The Rock showed up on SmackDown and utterly disrespected me. Now, the Rock’s not here for me to demand an apology from, but someone related to him is. Someone who’s riding his coattails all the way to Hollywood. Roman Reigns, you’re going to apologize on his behalf, and you’re going to do it tonight. Tonight, you’re going to get down on one knee and apologize to your king. All hail, King Corbin.”
Reigns had his response, as you can also see below:
