Various News: King Maxel Offers Help To Drake Maverick With Potty Training, NJPW WTL Day 3 Results, Smackdown Highlights
– Following “peeing his pants” at the Survivor Series PPV, Drake Maverick has been the victim of several jokes. Matt Hardy’s son, King Maxel, has offered to help him out…
I can give you some potty training tips bro @WWEMaverick
— KING MAXEL (@BABYHARDYBRAND) November 20, 2018
– Here are results from day 3 of the 2018 NJPW WTL…
* Killer Elite Squad defeated Michael Elgin and Jeff Cobb (World Tag League Match)
* Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Takashi Iizuka and Minoru Suzuki (World Tag League Match)
* The Guerrillas Of Destiny defeated David Finlay and Juice Robinson (World Tag League Match)
The Standings
* Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa: 4pts. (2-0)
* Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer: 4pts. (2-0)
* Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi: 2pts. (1-0)
* David Finlay & Juice Robinson: 2pts. (1-1)
* Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi: 2pts. (1-0)
* Chuckie T & Trent: 2pts. (1-0)
* Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano: 2pts. (1-1)
* EVIL & SANADA: 2pts. (1-0)
* Michael Elgin & Jeff Cobb: 0pts. (0-2)
* Minoru Suzuki & Takashi Iizuka: 0pts. (0-2)
* Togi Makabe & Toa Henare: 0pts. (0-1)
* Ayato Yoshida & Shota Umino: 0pts. (0-1)
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima: 0pts. (0-1)
* Hangman Page & Yujiro Takahashi: 0pts. (0-1)
– Here are some highlights from last night’s WWE Smackdown, including a tease of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville splitting…
Happy one year to us …. I guess some things have changed. pic.twitter.com/j9WxQU9sAW
— Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) November 21, 2018