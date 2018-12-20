Quantcast

 

Various News: King Maxel Receives A Letter From ‘St. Mick Foley,’ Ric Flair Shares a Throwback Photo, Impact Reveals 2018 Fans’ Choice Awards Winners

December 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Matt Hardy Ultimate Deletion

– Matt Hardy posted the following video of King Mael receiving a WONDERFULLY special letter from Santa Claus, aka Good Ol’ Saint Mick Foley.

– Ric Flair posted the following “throwback” photo of him and his now-wife Wendy checking on him in the ring many years ago….

– Impact Wrestling had its year-end Best Of 2018 Fans’ Choice Awards on their Twitch Channel, which was hosted by Alicia Atout & Anthony Carelli…

Watch IMPACT Best of 2018 Fans’ Choice Awards Reveal with Anthony Carelli and Alicia Atout! Behind The Lights: Episode 34 from IMPACTWrestling on www.twitch.tv

