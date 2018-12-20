wrestling / News
Various News: King Maxel Receives A Letter From ‘St. Mick Foley,’ Ric Flair Shares a Throwback Photo, Impact Reveals 2018 Fans’ Choice Awards Winners
– Matt Hardy posted the following video of King Mael receiving a WONDERFULLY special letter from Santa Claus, aka Good Ol’ Saint Mick Foley.
– Ric Flair posted the following “throwback” photo of him and his now-wife Wendy checking on him in the ring many years ago….
She Has Always Been By My Side! ❤️WOOOOO! #throwbackthursday #thewonderouswendy pic.twitter.com/t7gvekLmEU
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 20, 2018
– Impact Wrestling had its year-end Best Of 2018 Fans’ Choice Awards on their Twitch Channel, which was hosted by Alicia Atout & Anthony Carelli…
Moment of the Year as voted by YOU – @TheSamiCallihan's devastating baseball bat shot to @TheEddieEdwards! pic.twitter.com/EWjs4wgxus
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 19, 2018
Finishing Move of the Year as voted by YOU – The Pentagon Driver! @PENTAELZEROM
WATCH THE REVEALS: https://t.co/nFjjBnYbDL pic.twitter.com/fm1dRRENTA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 19, 2018
One to Watch in 2019 as voted for by YOU – @realKILLERkross!
He was as terrifying and sinister accepting the award as ever.
WATCH THE REVEALS: https://t.co/nFjjBnYbDL pic.twitter.com/4KgFdqxdX3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 19, 2018
X-Division Star of the Year as voted for by YOU – @MrGMSI_BCage!
The Machine is on his way to main eventing Homecoming and took a moment to say thank you!
WATCH THE REVEALS: https://t.co/nFjjBnYbDL pic.twitter.com/iF8WkaPgEQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 19, 2018
The Knockout of the Year as voted by you – @Tess_Blanchard!
WATCH THE REVEALS: https://t.co/nFjjBnYbDL pic.twitter.com/Egp6IlYeyj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 19, 2018
You voted – your Tag Team of the Year was LAX!
Congratulations @SantanaLAX and @Ortiz5150!
WATCH THE REVEALS: https://t.co/nFjjBnYbDL pic.twitter.com/hCsLaHkb25
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 19, 2018
Wrestler of the Year as voted by YOU – @TheSamiCallihan!
WATCH THE REVEALS: https://t.co/nFjjBnYbDL pic.twitter.com/FVsmZqQ38t
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 19, 2018
Watch IMPACT Best of 2018 Fans’ Choice Awards Reveal with Anthony Carelli and Alicia Atout! Behind The Lights: Episode 34 from IMPACTWrestling on www.twitch.tv