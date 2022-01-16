King Muertes Announced For MLW Blood & Thunder

King Muertes is set to be unleashed at MLW Blood & Thunder this coming Friday. MLW announced on Sunday morning that Muertes is set to appear at the event in Dallas, which is an MLW Fusion taping.

The full announcement is below:

King Muertes vows destruction in Dallas this Friday at MLW Blood & Thunder

See MLW LIVE in Dallas Jan. 21

“The Man of 1,000 Deaths” King Muertes is coming to MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas this Friday, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The reigning Caribbean Champion has an unquenchable thirst for violence. After participating in the savage attack on Alex Hammerstone a few weeks ago, King Muertes has been described as a caged tiger, waiting to be unleashed once again… and Cesar Duran has acquiesced.

MLW Matchmaker and Azteca boss Cesar Duran has granted Muertes a violent opportunity this Friday in Dallas at MLW Blood & Thunder.

What will this violent opportunity be? Find out this Friday in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

Texas Tornado Match for the World Tag Team Championship:

5150 (champions) vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Falls Count Anywhere for the World Heavyweight Championship:

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Pagano

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Mystery Middleweight 3-way World Title Fight:

Tajiri (champion) vs. Myron Reed vs. ???

National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman

“Dallas vs. Houston” Featherweight Bout

Miranda Gordy vs. Rok-C

Davey Richards vs. ACH

Middleweight Title Eliminator

TJP vs. Matt Cross

¡Mixed Lucha Trios Match!

Aramis, El Dragon & ??? vs. Arez, Gino Medina & Mini Abismo Negro

Open Contract Challenge

Dallas’ EJ Nduka vs. ???

A violent opportunity for King Muertes

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include: Cesar Duran, Richard Holliday, Ho Ho Lun, Alicia Atout, KC Navarro, Savio Vega, All Japan’s Saito Bros

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

